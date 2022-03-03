Aggies should rejoice in the return of journalism

3) Tomlinson does not explain why The Batt only prints once a week. I’d also argue there is no infringement on anyone’s First Amendment rights, but that’s a different argument. Was it a financial decision or a low-demand issue (which is the most likely answer) to print once a week?

Obviously, I read a paper because that is how I saw Tomlinson’s column. But many of my friends, my children and my friend’s children do not.

My children will never pay for a print copy of anything. They are a part of a majority of consumers who prefer digital versions over print. The demand for a hard copy is being replaced by a digital product. Billions of dollars are being spent on line for these products.

The price of a subscription to The Eagle has doubled since I moved to College Station 15 years ago because demand is down and it still needs to pay its bills. I pay for a subscription because I like to read the local news and sports.

President Banks is correct that future students need to be well-versed in the digital medium because that is where most of them will be working for the duration of their journalistic careers.