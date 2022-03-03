Aggies should rejoice in the return of journalism

As I read Don Tomlinson’s column (Eagle, March 1), three points come to mind:
1) Tomlinson seems resentful from his time as a journalism teacher at A&M. The department was treated as a dumping ground for students who had no academic home and he was eventually fired from the university.
Under the description of the conditions given by Tomlinson, he painted a picture that the degree program was not up to the standards required by Texas A&M. A&M President M. Katherine Banks is reopening the journalism department, and according to the plans and vision, it will be a first-class academic program.
This should make any alum happy — a professional and rigorous journalism major will be established at Texas A&M to educate future students.
2) I have to take issue with the argument that The Batt is self sufficient. It is not. When The Batt pays for rent, utilities, equipment/repair costs, insurance, material supplies, fees for accountants, transportation costs, operational costs, salaries for an adviser, etc., then you can say it is self sufficient.
Every parent of a college student has this discussion with his or her children. They think they are on their own when they really aren’t. There is a big safety net provided by the university that is being used by The Batt to operate.
3) Tomlinson does not explain why The Batt only prints once a week. I’d also argue there is no infringement on anyone’s First Amendment rights, but that’s a different argument. Was it a financial decision or a low-demand issue (which is the most likely answer) to print once a week?
Obviously, I read a paper because that is how I saw Tomlinson’s column. But many of my friends, my children and my friend’s children do not.
My children will never pay for a print copy of anything. They are a part of a majority of consumers who prefer digital versions over print. The demand for a hard copy is being replaced by a digital product. Billions of dollars are being spent on line for these products.
The price of a subscription to The Eagle has doubled since I moved to College Station 15 years ago because demand is down and it still needs to pay its bills. I pay for a subscription because I like to read the local news and sports.
President Banks is correct that future students need to be well-versed in the digital medium because that is where most of them will be working for the duration of their journalistic careers.
Tomlinson and The Batt supporters should be celebrating the fact journalism will be making a comeback at Texas A&M.