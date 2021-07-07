Abbott seeks to be a Trump clone

But the state money may come from redirecting federal dollars allocated for expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic – a proposal roundly criticized by congressional Democrats.

Abbott has re-energized Trump’s call for a border wall, even bringing Trump to the border June 30 to underline that work on it had ceased since Democrat Joe Biden replaced him in the Oval Office.

Democrats charge that Abbott’s invite to Trump was just to wrap himself in Trump’s coattails, and to change the subject.

Abbott wants to shift voters’ attention from state problems that Democrats say should be priorities.

Chief among them is fixing the state’s electrical power grid that failed in the February Big Freeze that killed about 700 people, and recently was in danger of crashing during a summer heat wave.

Vicente Gonzalez, a Democratic congressman whose border district includes McAllen, said, “Wasting taxpayer dollars to promote the construction of a border wall, instead of correcting the failed power grid, is bad leadership that is further putting Texans’ lives at risk.”