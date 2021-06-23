Abbott faces challengers in run for third term

“We have a balance of powers for a reason,” Howard said. “If you do not have the branch that represents directly the people of this state, then you are in essence having something very similar to a monarchy, with one person in charge of everything that happens in the state with no input from elected representatives.”

So far, Abbott has one announced competitor — former Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines — who has been campaigning on Texas building its own border wall.

“The wall should have been built years ago, and the only reason Gov. Abbott is now discussing it is because he’s facing a primary challenge that threatens his political power,” Huffines told the Texas Tribune.

Two others, so far, said to be considering running for governor in the GOP primary, are outgoing state Republican Party Chairman Allen West, who indicated when he resigned that he was considering running for statewide office, and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who said he’s decided instead to seek re-election.

Beto Capitol voter rally: If the governor was wondering how the Democrats might respond, he just had to look across the street from the governor’s mansion on Sunday.