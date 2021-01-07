A wrong comparison to Nazism

On Wednesday, a mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol Building.

Two images from that dark day stand out in my mind. The first is a bearded, middle-aged man wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt decorated with a skull-and-crossbones and reading “Camp Auschwitz. Work Brings Freedom.” The second is U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Illinois, telling a group called “Moms for America” that “If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

As a historian who teaches classes on Nazism and the Holocaust, I urge my fellow citizens to recognize and reject this sort of nonsense whenever and wherever they see it. These words and images are a grave insult to the victims of Nazism and corrode our democracy by rejecting the spirit of compromise and negotiation that lies at the heart of our shared community.