A wonderful experience at community vaccine hub

Over the past 15 months, I have read many letters from people in my community, thanking those who volunteered at vaccination clinics. But for me, it has been one of the great joys of my life to be able to participate in this national event of connecting with, and yes, vaccinating so many people who I met.
Time changed in March 2020. A day was no longer Tuesday or Friday, but every day the same. I was asked to stay home from my non-nursing job for five months. Isolation. It was hard to recognize people with masks on, much less understand them. The same tasks, over and over, planning meals, cleaning up, watching videos, reading novels. A general feeling of disconnection.
Then came Dec. 28 at CHI St. Joseph Hospital where I work. I noticed people bustling about in the basement, moving chairs. “Did the vaccines arrive?” I asked numerous people and finally heard yes! Yay, sign me up for shifts!
After months of helplessly watching the pandemic horror show, I couldn’t wait to do something to help.
Since then, I have worked clinics at St. Joseph Hospital, the Wellness Center and the Hub at the Brazos Center with volunteers from this community. Dentists, nurses — working and retired — school district employees and teachers, doctors, veterinarians, students, foreign students, vets, fire and police personnel, pharmacists, and the fantastic National Guard — all of us connecting with each other and our community.
The American Red Cross staff showed me that they truly are the safety nets for communities.
The Brazos Valley was one of 25 sites designated in Texas to be a vaccination center and the Hub opened Feb. 1. I was so excited that I signed up to be vaccine czar the first day and we’ll just say that it was a long “learning experience.” If we learn through error, I learned a lot that day.
But soon the Hub was functioning smoothly. Then we tested a drive-through outside — another learning curve considering the first day was frigid and rainy with a sandblaster wind. National Guard personnel were used to this and cheered us by playing music at their stations – 80s rock to country to Elvis.
Every day I woke up and remembered it was a clinic day, I was immediately energized and eager to get to work.
One day, during a lull, I walked around to stretch my legs and saw a woman in line to get her vaccine card updated. She seemed agitated so I went over and asked if she was okay or needed anything. She took a deep breath, reached out and grasped my arm while tears rolled down her face. Sobbing, she choked out “I’m just so grateful! This, this is what America should be!”
Most days, I gave vaccines instead of being an administrator so I could get my fill of people contact.
Some of the people I met were vaccine assistant volunteers. My Iranian friend went to college in Tehran and her parents advised her to leave for the United States since she would never get a professional job in Iran. So she came to A&M and is now getting a graduate degree in engineering.
The day she worked with me was the day the National Guard first showed up. We got two members, one from Colombia and one from Zimbabwe — our international table!
Lots of university students volunteered in hopes of getting a vaccine at the end of the day; one cried when I gave it to him.
When a woman sat at our table and said she was from Slovenia, we laughed: “we’ve both been there! What are the chances?” I became buddies with many of the Guard; we liked to tease each other and especially compete over how many doses we had given.
Others sat in my vaccine chair: my closest friends, my husband, neighbors, coworkers, my boss and her husband, professors, home health aides, first responders. A female police officer who had trained the puppies we donated to the fire department for drug dogs back in 1999. A professor who had gone into anaphylactic shock at a conference in remote Russia and survived (he sat next to me for half an hour after his shot). A woman with a grim face whose husband had died of COVID-19 three months earlier; she just said “Get it in me now.” A husband whose 88-year-old wife had died from COVID in assisted living after they could only communicate with phones. A woman who cried because she had survived three weeks in ICU on a ventilator during the summer; she had no memory of it. A firefighter who recognized me from giving his first vaccine. I didn’t recognize him until I saw his scarred arm; he had been caught in a fire and spent 61 days in a burn unit ICU.
It’s disappointing that we ended the Hub earlier than expected because demand for the vaccines dropped off. Only 51% of Texans older than 18 are fully vaccinated.
This is a heart-felt thank you to everyone in this community who I was privileged to encounter. From the top leadership — Jim Stewart, Tradd, AJ, Mary — to volunteers such as Ginny and Herb and so many others who cheered us, the cookie cart and supply cart people, the parking traffic control, St. Joseph hospital leaders and staff, the fabulous National Guard folks whom I already miss, the community residents who came for a vaccination and shared their stories and their humanity with us.
What a fantastic ride: thank you for an incredible experience!
And if you haven’t yet, please take advantage of this fabulous opportunity and get vaccinated.
Rose Eder, RN, has been a nurse at St. Joseph Health Center for 40 years.