A wonderful experience at community vaccine hub

When a woman sat at our table and said she was from Slovenia, we laughed: “we’ve both been there! What are the chances?” I became buddies with many of the Guard; we liked to tease each other and especially compete over how many doses we had given.

Others sat in my vaccine chair: my closest friends, my husband, neighbors, coworkers, my boss and her husband, professors, home health aides, first responders. A female police officer who had trained the puppies we donated to the fire department for drug dogs back in 1999. A professor who had gone into anaphylactic shock at a conference in remote Russia and survived (he sat next to me for half an hour after his shot). A woman with a grim face whose husband had died of COVID-19 three months earlier; she just said “Get it in me now.” A husband whose 88-year-old wife had died from COVID in assisted living after they could only communicate with phones. A woman who cried because she had survived three weeks in ICU on a ventilator during the summer; she had no memory of it. A firefighter who recognized me from giving his first vaccine. I didn’t recognize him until I saw his scarred arm; he had been caught in a fire and spent 61 days in a burn unit ICU.