A way to ward off further violence

In 1862 in the midst of one of the most violent times in our history, Abraham Lincoln referred to this country as “the last best hope of earth.”

Today, we are suffering from a different epidemic of violence, and we have to ask ourselves if our country still is “the last best hope of earth?”

The heartbreak of all involved in another school shooting has been laid bare for all to share … the tragedy of a very disturbed young man, the tragedy of those young lives that were taken and the heartbreak of their families now trying to cope with such a senseless act of violence.

Where do “we the people” even begin to respond in a meaningful way to all of these heartbreaking tragedies that this incident represents?

We have been here before and asked these questions before and tried to answer them before, but here we are again.

This troubled young man actually sent out messages saying what he intended to do.

Was this just a distorted form of seeking attention or was he, in some deep way, asking for someone to say, “No. You should not and cannot do this.”

Latest reports are that he fired shots for 12 minutes before entering an unlocked door at the school. Why was it not possible for someone to stop him during those 12 minutes before he shot and killed 19 children and 2 teachers?

These and so many other questions are even now being asked as we search for how this could have been prevented.

The usual responses have been quick to come. Stricter gun laws. More support for treatment of mental illness. More security in our schools.

All of these responses should be pursued. But perhaps we should be asking deeper questions: Why is it that all of these violent tragedies seem to be committed by our young men? Why is it that they respond with these acts of violence against the most helpless and defenseless?

There have always been young men who have found it difficult to find the right path toward a responsible manhood. And there have always been guns available in our society where, from the beginning, a gun was the most common means of providing food and security for one’s self and one’s family.

And, there are records of mass shootings in this country at least as early as 1891. But we have never seen as many senseless acts of violence being committed as frequently as we have over the past 50 years.

For some, this is because there are more deadly weapons available. For others, it is because our society is unwilling or unable to recognize the depth of psychological despair that exists especially in our young men from 18 to 30. Still others view it as an act of evil for which these individuals bear sole responsibility.

To those who propose stricter laws for owning a gun and stricter limits on the manufacture of automatic weapons, I agree.

We should support laws that will restrict the ability of mentally disturbed individuals from owning or using these guns. But once we have passed these laws, we will still need to deal with the heart of the situation which is what drives so many of our young men to commit these violent acts.

For some the cause may be a medical issue as was suggested in the case of the man who stabbed his mother and his wife to death before he carried out the killing of 14 people from the tower on The University of Texas campus in 1966.

For others, however, it may be a psychological response to their problems triggered by the violent images so readily available in movies and video games.

There is no doubt that this young man in Uvalde had a difficult and troubled childhood. His mother seems not to have been a part of his life and there is no mention of a father having been part of his life.

He was living with his grandparents. His grandmother was the first person he shot.

He had dropped out of school. He reportedly was a loner who had few friends and some have reported that he had been bullied at school.

Certainly having a troubled childhood is difficult for anyone to overcome, but we know that overcoming difficulty is part of the American story.

There is no better illustration than the life of Abraham Lincoln. His mother died when he was 9 and he lost a younger brother and an older sister. And, by all accounts, he had a difficult relationship with his father.

But he did have a step-mother who provided him with the love and support that any child must have if he or she is to have a chance of growing into a productive adult.

This is not to suggest that one can compare the difficult life of the young man in Uvalde with that of the young Lincoln. But it is to suggest that in the midst of recognizing all that we do not know about what caused one young man, born into difficult circumstances, to become a mass murderer and another to become president of the United States, we should at least recognize that human kindness can make an enormous difference in a person’s life.

Human kindness cannot cure mental illness, but it might be able to protect a child from being bullied or to see the signs of struggle that merit more medical or psychological attention.

I want to do all we can to prevent this kind of act from happening again and again in this country or in any country, and I will support every reasonable piece of legislation that promises to help control the ability of any mentally disturbed person from acquiring the means to do such harm.

I also want us to realize, however, that there are acts of human kindness that we can practice every day in our own lives that may be the best way for “we the people” to help put an end to these awful acts of violence that keep coming from our young men – whether they live in Texas or New York or in so many other places where these violent acts have occurred.

Some in our polarized society today will say this is too simplistic, but surely we all can agree that kindness, not bitterness and hatred, is our best way of solving the problems we face, and though Lincoln was speaking about solving the problem of slavery, his words are equally appropriate today.

If we fail to act with “malice toward none, with charity for all” … we shall continue to lose our children and our country, “the last best hope of earth.”

Blanche Henderson Brick is a retired professor of history at Blinn College, in Bryan.