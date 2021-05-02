A wasted chance for a third House seat

The new data from the 2020 U.S. census were released on April 26. They indicate that seven states will have fewer seats in Congress than they do right now, and that six will have more. Texas was the big winner, gaining two new seats.

But there was a big surprise. Our research indicated that Texas would gain three new seats, not two. In addition, we expected that Florida would gain two seats, but it only gained one. Arizona should have gained one new seat, but it gained none. And we predicted that California would lose two seats, but it only lost one.

Why did this happen? Starting in 2018 through 2020, Donald Trump and his administration attempted to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, and they also tried to exclude undocumented people from the census counts. These and other efforts resulted in an intimidation of Latinos and, we believe, led to many of them not participating in the 2020 census. Trump also tried to halt early the actual process of census enumeration.

It turns out that the three Sunbelt states of Texas, Arizona and Florida all ended up with 2020 census counts considerably below what was expected. In contrast, California ended up with a much higher count in 2020 than was expected, almost 120,000 more residents.