A vote for Biden is a vote for a one-party state

But that’s not the real threat. As the 2022 midterms approach, Republicans will have their first chance to win back the Senate and stop the legislative juggernaut. That’s when things get really dangerous — because Democrats can use their new power to stop that from happening, by expanding their control over all three branches of government.

First, they can pack the courts. Even before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the left was never going to be content with simply replacing liberal justices, because that would not change the ideological makeup of the court. They intend to follow through on their threats to “restructure” the court by adding justices to install a liberal majority. But they won’t stop there. They also will pack the federal circuit courts of appeal, neutralizing all of Trump’s judicial appointments and restoring liberal majorities.

Next, they can pack the Senate. They can make the District of Columbia a state, creating two more safe Democratic Senate seats. They also could admit Puerto Rico, adding two more seats. This would make it nearly impossible for Republicans to regain the majority.