The saying, “Two cities, one community,” is often used by politicians in both Bryan and College Station, but today it might be more appropriate to say, “Two Cities, One Sewer Line.”

Today, this community has been divided over where to build a sewer line. Someone once said, “all politics is local,” and you can’t get more local than where to build a sewer line.

No one agrees on exactly when or how this issue first was introduced into the political discussions between Bryan and College Station, but everyone is aware that there are two very different opinions of where this line should be placed, having ruled out a third option. And for reasons that now seem difficult to understand, the city of College Station has the right to place a sewer line in Beverly Estates, one of Bryan’s historic neighborhoods.

Due to the almost unlimited growth in enrollment of students at Texas A&M’s campus in College Station, it has become necessary to expand present sewer facilities. The sewer would support commercial growth in Northgate and would not directly serve the residents of Bryan.

One route, however, would run down Rosemary Drive in Bryan and use gravity which is the method preferred by many experts who build sewer lines. Another route would run down Cooner Street in College Station and use a lift station, which present estimates suggest could cost up to $4 million in addition to the price of building the sewer line on Rosemary Drive.

There are obvious pluses and minuses to each choice and both groups have cited studies that indicate the degree of damage that would occur if one route is chosen over the other one. From information now available to the public, it appears that financially and technically, the Rosemary line would be preferred, but environmentally and politically, the Cooner Street lift station choice seems preferable. But I am not an engineer so those estimates are political rather than technical responses.

And, as we saw with the third option, there are real environmental consequences to where these lines are placed. And that information has to come from a technical rather than a political background.

It was good to hear Councilman Bob Yancy at the last College Station Council meeting state that College Station needed help from Bryan and Texas A&M. It seems appropriate for the Bryan City Council and A&M administration to work with the College Station Council to find the best way to proceed — financially, technically, environmentally and politically. (Hopefully requests for such assistance have been made in private meetings, but the public is not aware of these.)

The following night at the Bryan Council meeting, many of the Bryan residents continued to state their opposition to the Rosemary option and asked the Bryan Council to support them. They also referred to what they regarded as some condescending words that had been addressed to them at the College Station Council meeting as well as to some strong words that Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez used in an interview on WTAW.

To his credit, Mayor Gutierrez did what few politicians are willing to do: apologize for a statement he had made and suggest a compromise. His apology should go a long way in improving the atmosphere in both cities, but his compromise proposal — for Bryan to approve a contract related to the cost of emergency services that College Station has been providing Bryan citizens if College Station will drop the Rosemary sewer line route — may not provide a solution, though it does suggest an opportunity to find a compromise.

There is still work to be done by both sides before a final agreement can be reached. But we can all be thankful that as of now, the democratic process has worked to allow residents to voice their concerns and to see that those who have been elected to serve on the city councils in both cities have been willing to listen to these concerns and work to resolve them.

One of the major lessons I learned while serving on the College Station City Council and from studying the history of our country for the past 50 years is that democracy is not a winner-take-all way of governing. It requires both sides to make compromises. Many people find this to be a problematic way of making decisions, but the other major lesson I have learned is that no one has all the truth.

Hopefully both cities can continue working together so that our community will come out of this smelling more like a rose than a sewer.