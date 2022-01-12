A new year and an old diet

An anti-diet movement is afoot? Where can I sign up!

According to The Wall Street Journal, more people are taking a more reasonable approach to dieting that lets them be healthy while staying at their non-skinny weight.

The WSJ article features people who tried a variety of different diets over the years only to put back any weight they lost once the diet was ended.

Rather than diets that focus primarily on weight loss and the pursuit of skinniness, a growing number of nutritionists are helping people live healthier lives at heavier weights — weights that may be more natural to them.

More nutritionists are focusing on “intuitive eating,” which allows people to, within reason, eat the foods they enjoy and stop obsessing over body size — so long as other health indicators are good.

For most of us the primary ways to stay thin are good genetics or a rigorous focus on diet and exercise.

That’s fairly easy to do when you’re young. But as we know, our metabolism changes as we age and by our 40s many of us take on rounder proportions.