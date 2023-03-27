There’s a common email signature here in Aggieland, “Texas A&M University: Fearless on every front.”

In light of recent actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, A&M President M. Katherine Banks and A&M System Chancellor John Sharp to remove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from hiring and admission practices, those three might do well to consider the sig “Texas A&M University: Take the easy way out.”

I don’t need to remind our fine leaders that only a quarter of residents of the state of Texas are white and male, while historically the other three-quarters have had to fight uphill battles to be represented fairly in business, education and government.

Gov. Abbott’s statement in February prohibiting diversity, equity and inclusion policies in hiring and other decisions was a weak, politically driven attempt to score points with a portion of constituents who, while still wielding political and financial power, are afraid of seeing their influence erode.

Of course, the voters in Texas do not choose a governor (or any elected politician) on an objectively merit-based scale. Each voter has his or her own criteria. Political campaigns pay a great amount of money to promote likability or sling mud at the expense of merit.

Gov. Abbott can make appointments based on party affiliation or personal relationship if he chooses. It’s unlikely he would make any appointment considering merit alone.

Our Chancellor Sharp and President Banks had the opportunity to show fearlessness earlier this month. They could have stood against ignorant grandstanding — “Hey look everybody, we consider merit!” — by making a statement that Texas A&M is a resource of the entire state: that we welcome to our university well-qualified students and faculty historically marginalized by gender or ethnicity (note that I did not say “only the most-qualified and no others”).

While merit has always been, and will continue to be, a principal consideration in making admission, hiring and promotion decisions, the truth is that merit is perhaps the most subjective criterion imaginable. Do we measure merit exclusively by GPA? Salary? Papers published or classes taught? What’s the magic merit formula?

There is no magic formula. The truth is that merit can be used as an “I-know-it-when-I-see-it” catch-all to limit diversity, equity and inclusion while hiding behind arbitrary measures determined by those doing the evaluations.

It’s easy to pretend to be fearless when you preserve a status-quo and dominate aspects of the economy and government.

True fearlessness, however, requires speaking honestly to people, many of whom prefer not to listen: that our government and educational system represents all of us and that it is in Texas’s best interest to grow capable students and faculty and leadership from among all its citizenry.

And one means to achieve progress is by improving the diversity in our educational and other public institutions.

Take steps to assure our state institutions reflect the faces of all Texans. Measure progress.

A statement affirming and accepting this challenge would have been so much more helpful to so many more people than some weak and empty merit statement.

Fearless, indeed.