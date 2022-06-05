A&M can lead in restoring America's greatness

Texas A&M is the state’s land grant university. Today it also one of the nation’s leading public research universities.

Its flagship campus enrolls 73,000 students and its research exceeds $1 billion annually. We recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Institute for Advanced Study.

The Institute has brought 88 world-class scholars to campus during its first decade. These “fellows” have provided, of course, their teaching and research skills but also — remarkably — tens of millions of dollars in incremental research grants.

Twelve of these fellows have joined the A&M faculty. In the past 10 years, with the aid of the Chancellor’s Research Initiative, the number of national academy-honored faculty members has quadrupled, an increase of almost 40 members.

I have been privileged to support this Institute and serve on its External Advisory Board. It has been quite a ride.

The brainchild of Professor John Junkins, with crucial support from Chancellor John Sharp and the Board of Regents, the Institute’s basic purpose is to elevate the quality of the Texas A&M research and educational experience.

The presence of world-class fellows of the Institute reflects broad faculty support and participation, has greatly accelerated collaboration among faculty and significantly has enriched both undergraduate and graduate education.

As successful as the Institute has been in enhancing the university’s capacity and stature, it also has the potential to help us meet at least three new challenges confronting our society:

A worldwide trend toward authoritarianism is increasingly apparent; countries with full democracies are down by a fifth over the past decade and now account for only 14% of the world’s population.

Additionally, we see an epidemic of information manipulation that threatens the foundations of our democracy.

Finally, in my lifetime we have seen a shift in economic incentives: from a system where wealth acknowledged a responsibility to the common good to one that is aggressively more libertarian and encourages great wealth accumulation with no responsibility to society.

We see authoritarianism, and its consequences, most clearly in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Absolutely unrestrained, Putin oversees a corrupt economy that serves oligarchs of his choosing.

He has unleashed a genocidal war on a sovereign neighbor; arrogantly, he now warns us not to supply help to Ukraine.

Through global intimidation and his tight control of internal Russian propaganda, Putin represents not only a global threat but a harbinger showing how quickly the resources and public opinion of a nation can be harnessed for evil purposes.

In the United States, an eruption of disinformation has insidiously undermined our democratic institutions: the press, our political parties, our elections, and even science are being harnessed and manipulated.

Scholars have named the use and abuse of information today “The Disinformation Age.” A decades-long devaluation of institutions devoted to truth telling has been augmented by algorithms behind every website and search engine which mine our emotions — our individual wants, needs, prejudices, preferred news sources, political and religious beliefs, and loves and hates.

Consequently, our society already has been manipulated into the highest degree of polarization since the Civil War.

We must strive to reverse this polarization or risk it becoming fatal to our democracy. We already have lost a great deal of our capacity simply to be honest with each other.

Fictions rather than facts dominate our political discourse. Our technology-empowered computing and information technologies are being harnessed with selfish political and economic agendas that drives us toward ever increasing balkanization of friends and foes.

Democracies require trust and people need the truth to make good decisions and sustain their democratic instincts.

Our polarization has been exacerbated by growing income and especially wealth inequality. Half a century ago, America had a more robust middle class. Today, our economic incentives have evolved to the point where the top 20 percent do very well but the other 80 percent struggle.

Very few people understand that our wealth distribution is about the same as that of China and Russia. We need to understand better how this wealth concentration affects democracy and public policy.

We could start by being honest with ourselves. As we tolerate lying and accept information manipulation, we do enormous damage to trust and transparency, and the lying becomes motivation to pass laws that address the wrong problems.

This is the wrong road for America, but it is the one we are on.

The Institute for Advanced Study cannot itself solve these dilemmas, as its focus is to connect our faculty with the top stars in their fields. On the other hand, our fellows are the best in their fields at finding enduring truths and we can and should attract more thought leaders in the social sciences who can be focal points for constructive research collaborations and education on these issues.

Education is the most effective address to our difficult challenges. Colonial Americans knew this when they established the nation’s first public colleges and education systems.

Abraham Lincoln extended this notion when he established land-grant universities. Those universities have helped immeasurably in advancing the production of goods and services for society and in raising the robust middle class that is now under threat.

Today, our universities must step up to an even more complex task: What should we do now to protect our democracy?

In an advanced, complex society that challenge is a formidable task. Yet, it is a mission that dovetails with Texas A&M’s history of service to the nation.

The Institute for Advanced Study seeks to extend our reach and elevate our capacity to illuminate truth and meet this complex challenge.

A longtime philanthropist to Texas A&M, Jon Hagler’s past gifts include support for the Corps of Cadets, the Memorial Student Center and its programs, The Association of Former Students, the Foundation Excellence Awards program and a lead gift to build and name the Jon L. Hagler Center, headquarters of the Texas A&M Foundation.