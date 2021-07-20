A little gridlock isn't a bad thing

Evidently this is based on the suspicion that ordinary poll workers no longer can be trusted to do the work they’ve done for more than 100 years. A watcher would be almost impossible to remove, even if he or she is hovering over voters, taking pictures, videos and audio recordings — tactics seemingly designed to intimidate but also likely to provoke ugly and potentially violent confrontations.

Further, SB 7’s rules for mail-in ballots are so restrictive they’re effectively prohibited because in-person voting is presumed to be more secure. But if that’s the case, why do we need poll watchers? In truth, mailed ballots might be the more trustworthy alternative. They provide the only physical evidence of how votes were cast; the only real way to audit election results. By contrast, the software that powers voting machines is vulnerable to the insertion of malicious codes that could shift thousands of votes from one candidate to another.