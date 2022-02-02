A less-than-commanding name for a football team

The Washington Football Team claims to have received 40,000 suggestions, and the best the former Redskins could settle on for a new name is “Commanders.”

“Our task was less of a marketing endeavor and more about finding a cross section of unity,” said Jason Wright, the team’s president.

I say, “Meh.” My vote was for something that captures the times, our politics and the unpredictability of football games. The WFT should have become the Washington Variants.

Last July Cleveland’s baseball team enlisted none other than Tom Hanks to announce its new name. “We are a city of fire and water, of trees and towers,” Hanks said in a sappy video before proclaiming, “We are all Cleveland Guardians.”

The WFT missed an opportunity to enlist an even bigger celebrity for its grand announcement: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We are a city of political division and constant bickering,” he might have said. “Of monuments and hyperbole.” And then, with reporters ready to pounce no matter what the name turned out to be, Dr. Fauci would have winked and lowered his mask to declare, “We are all Washington Variants.”