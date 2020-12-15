A generation away from nation's collapse

We live in a country where fewer than one-third of people can name all three branches of the federal government, where 70% do not know the Constitution is the supreme law of the land — and where 10% of college graduates believe Judge Judy is a justice of the Supreme Court.

If that is not scary enough, the picture is far more concerning among young Americans. Among millennials, 70% say they would be “likely” to vote for a socialist candidate, 36% approve of communism, only 8% can identify slavery as the central cause of the Civil War and a quarter say that “choosing leaders through free elections is unimportant.” Young Americans are painfully ignorant of history, too. About a quarter say they view the Holocaust as a myth or had been exaggerated and two-thirds do not know that as many as 6 million Jews — and 6 million others — were massacred. The bloody history of the Soviet Union is unknown as well; why else would the far-left economic and political systems of the 20th century be making a staggering rebound now?