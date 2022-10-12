A frustrated conservative speaks out

By this time, we all have seen what the “progressive” politicians have brought us.

Higher prices on everything, shortages of all kinds, more restrictions and regulations, efforts to limit free speech, trying to limit your Second amendment rights, lock downs, canceling anyone they disagree with, skyrocketing crime — to state a few.

If you are a conservative, you are expected to shut up and keep your opinions to yourself.

The terms “Democrat, liberal, elite, progressive, Marxist, Communist” are interchangeable in that they want to totally control your life. They, after all, know more than the peons out there who are the “unwashed masses”.

You see the indoctrination within schools at a young age; you see the religion of climate change at every turn; you see the anger, or rage, against anyone who is pro-life to the point of violence against them.

Abortion kills a living human being — there should be no argument here. If you don’t want a child, then don’t get pregnant.

Abortion has always been about eugenics; read up on Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood. It always struck me as odd that it claims to protect women’s health, yet acts to prevent parenthood by killing the unborn.

I was in high school when organized prayer in schools was banned by our “Supreme” Court. My immediate thought was “this can’t be good.” History since has proven that to be the case.

Progressives claim to know what is best for us. I am a unique individual, born in the image of God. He, and He alone, knows what is best for me, not some person with his or her nose stuck high in the air who regards us as “deplorable.”

Christianity has come under more and more attacks as believers are regarded as “bigots” and even “racists” because we hold to the Word of God as our supreme authority.

Voting season is days away. Electing more of the elitists will do more harm to our country, already under massive assault. Look at every Democratic run major city in this country: Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, D.C., Houston, to name a few. Murders, theft, assault, corruption of their government — it’s all out of control.

And the liberal mayors, judges and district attorneys do little more than spank hands, tell miscreants to behave, and put the criminals right back on the streets. Even here in Bryan-College Station, you see the tremendous increase in crime.

As long as voters keep electing these progressives, expect more and more crime with no let-up in sight.

Progressives continue to claim they are the party “for the people.” Democrats have promised for decades to pull people out of poverty and help them to prosper.

LBJ had his “War on Poverty,” which mostly resulted in more power to the government. Those trapped in the endless cycle of poverty never can seem to get out, no matter the politicians’ empty promises.

You see, progressives are all about power and control. They do not have your interests at heart. They only have their own.

If you are middle-aged to senior, you have witnessed the outright public display of the destruction of America. The demonization of all that was once good is easily seen: riots, looting, burning of buildings to advance a cause.

Some people tear down statues of prominent people in our history — renaming teams change buildings, institutions, national treasures that might be “offensive’’ in any way.

The progressives never seem to give a thought about offending Christians and other conservatives, however. The rewriting of history is now commonplace. Erasing anything that does not measure up to “new normal” America is now divided as never before.

Or are we? It is well-known that the media is controlled by the left. Therefore they control the narrative. They can consistently lie or just present one side of a story, and in time, be believed without question.

The constant drumbeat against President Donald Trump is a prime example which continues to this day. He brought jobs back home, lowered unemployment, increased the GDP, made America great again in so many aspects, yet is constantly railed against by the media as “bad orange man.”

Many turned against Trump simply because the media told them to. I understand that Trump sometimes sent out “mean tweets” and he has a personality that grates on many people. But to be vilified as he was by the media was more because of his conservative values than anything else.

I happen to think there are considerably more of us than of them.

To wrap it up, Progressiveness is nothing more than a massive effort “to fundamentally change America” as President Barack Obama put it.

And change it has. The current administration left billions worth of military equipment in Afghanistan when suddenly pulling out, stopped much of the drilling for oil in this country, put military members on notice that they receive “the jab” or be kicked out, pushed the gender confusion crisis onto our society, threw our borders wide open — inviting anyone and everyone to come on in without restrictions.

Just don’t send them to Margaret’s Vineyard where the beautiful people quickly threw them out.

I am urging all conservatives to get out and vote Nov 8. Do not sit this one out! Literally, the complete destruction of America is at hand if you return the liberals to office.

They are fully operating in the open now — there is no effort to hide what they are doing.

We must put a stop to it before we are too far gone.