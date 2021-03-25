A candid look at old movies now seen as politically offensive

Not that TCM did it perfectly. The “Reframed” discussions are heavy on white presenters, even though audiences might prefer to hear from more of the Native Americans, Asians, Latinos and others who were so often the targets of anger or ridicule. There is an annoyingly measured quality in the discussions — even of the most egregiously racist films. (Perhaps that was unavoidable from a group of avowed cinephiles speaking on a network whose core business, after all, is showing old movies.)

One of the big questions that went undiscussed in the segments I saw was how we should feel about these films.

What if we fall for the romance of Rhett and Scarlett in Gone With the Wind, despite knowing all the reasons we shouldn’t? What if we root for cowboys over Indians in a western? Are these things unavoidable — or are they moral failings?

Still, I thought TCM made a serious good-faith effort toward a better, broader understanding of the nuance and complexity of our American past.

According to Charlie Tabesh, TCM’s senior vice president for programming, “Reframed” has received some criticism from both the right and the left, but more of the objections have come from the right, with people complaining: “Don’t lecture me. I just want to watch the movie.”