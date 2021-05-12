A better plan for handling redistricting?

But California will take the high road.

That’s because in 2008, California voters did the right thing and created an independent, nonpartisan Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The commission was designed to take the line-drawing process out of the hands of politicians in Sacramento.

The reform struck a blow to a system that has far too often subverted the will of voters and effectively disenfranchised millions of Americans.

Under the new process, which is about to be tested for only the second time, it’s hoped redistricting will be fairer. No more using the latest super-sophisticated computer software to target voters from the opposition party — often on a block-by-block or even house-by-house level — to pack them into one single district to minimize their representation. Or to disperse them so that there are so few of them in each district that they can’t elect candidates of their choice.

No more slicing and dicing communities — including Black and Latino communities — to dilute their voting strength; no more bizarrely shaped districts drawn with the single goal of electing a member of Congress from a particular party. No more cynical deals between parties to protect incumbents against challengers.