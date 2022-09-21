4,400 words that saved America

The 4,400 words of the United States Constitution saved our country from political and economic ruin.

When the Revolutionary War ended, the Articles of Confederation established a weak president with few powers and a Congress wherein each state had one vote. That was it.

The government couldn’t collect taxes, we didn’t have a national currency and our nation was essentially defenseless.

Our ships were raided at sea and our frontier territories were often attacked. States acted individually, created their own navies, issued their own currencies and taxed goods imported from other states.

Inflation was out of control, we lacked a court system to settle disputes and some states established their own foreign policies.

Those who fought together during the Revolution were now deeply divided — our nation was in trouble and action was needed to save our country.

After a failed attempt to revise the Articles of Confederation, leaders realized a new constitution was necessary. A call for a Constitutional Convention was issued and in May of 1787, delegates began arriving in Philadelphia.

During the next 100 days, delegates argued and negotiated. Many did not trust each other; George Washington called fellow delegates a bunch of “narrow minded politicians.”

They debated representation; every state wanted as much representation at it could possibly garner. Slavery was an issue as regards how slaves would be counted to determine representation.

Other major issues included the powers of the presidency as well as the qualifications to become president. Nothing that even vaguely hinted of a dictatorship was welcomed.

When 39 men signed the fledgling Constitution, they established a comprehensive document that has governed our country for more than 230 years.

The 4,400 words in that basic document saved our country.