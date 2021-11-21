20 years of changing the way we give senior care

In-home care has changed lives in the Brazos Valley. In my almost 30 years of being a proud resident of Aggieland, I’ve discovered that the people we serve are the kind of people you’d want to know.

In fact, you probably do know many of them.

In December 2001, I made the decision to introduce in-home care to the Brazos Valley. I had no idea at that time how rewarding, how gratifying that decision would be. I attended training in Omaha before returning to Bryan-College Station to get busy “taking care of people.”

I didn’t realize at the time that this would be the defining moment of my business career.

After 20 years spent in advertising, I admittedly knew very little about caring for seniors. My background was strictly in business, and I saw Home Instead as a way to remain in the business world.

I quickly hired and trained 10 care givers, as instructed — but we had no clients. All 10 care givers I hired quit for lack of work while I was running around trying to educate the health care community about this new service concept.