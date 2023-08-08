“Gathering bones

on Hiroshima’s burnt earth —

under the blazing sun.”

— Matsuo Atsuyuki, survivor

When the world’s first nuclear explosion turned New Mexico’s desert sand to glass on July 16, 1945, witnesses were stunned by the devastation it wrought. Some openly wept.

Lead scientist Robert Oppenheimer murmured a passage from the Bhagavad-Gita: “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”

At 8:15 a.m., Aug. 6, 1945, an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. Three days later a second one fell on Nagasaki. To the people of those cities, Oppenheimer’s words proved appallingly prophetic.

The weapons were huge. The Nagasaki bomb, dubbed “Fat Man, exploded with the force of 21,000 tons of TNT. The fireball was hotter than the center of the sun; its blast waves carried twice the power of a Category 5 hurricane.

Thousands died immediately or within days. Death toll estimates vary, but could approach 200,000. More people suffered horrible injuries.

In her book, “Nagasaki,” Susan Southard describes the injuries to one child: “The entire left side of one little girl was badly burned, a bone stuck out of her right arm at the elbow, hundreds of glass splinters had penetrated most of her body, and blood was streaming down her neck.” This was not atypical.

Beyond the blast, radiation sickness took its own toll. First, hair falls out. Then it gets much worse. Gums bleed, victims have bloody diarrhea and vomit blood. Sometimes they bleed from your eyes. Lungs, kidneys and brains often hemorrhage. Ruptures occur in vital organs. Some blood cell counts drop to 50% of normal, others as low as 10%. Ulcerations develop in the larynx, bowels and elsewhere. Skin can peel off. DNA is altered. Victims are in intense pain and then, many die.

Testifying before the U.S. Senate, the head of the Manhattan Project, Gen. Leslie Groves, described radiation poisoning as “a very pleasant way to die.” The facts were otherwise and he knew it.

The ethical and moral question remains: were we right to subject a largely civilian population to this horror?

Pearl Harbor, the Rape of Nanking, the Bataan Death March and other Japanese atrocities provoke a knee-jerk response: “Damn right we were. They brought this on themselves.”

Like many moral issues, though, the question bears deeper consideration. As John W. Philip, commanding the U.S.S. Texas [Editor’s note: Predecessor to the current U.S.S. Texas undergoing repair in Galveston], admonished his crew after sinking an enemy cruiser during the Spanish American War, “Don’t cheer, boys. The poor devils are dying.”

Not everyone involved with the war effort wanted to use the bomb. Some called for a demonstration explosion over an unpopulated area instead. Surely, they argued, this would convince the Japanese to surrender. Would that have worked and saved thousands of lives? Maybe, maybe not.

By late July 1945, most of the Japanese high command knew the war was lost. With Emperor Hirohito’s concurrence they had approached the Soviet Union to broker a surrender to the Allies. At the same time, though, they instructed their people to fight to the last man. Civilians were to arm themselves with bamboo spears to combat an invading army.

On July 26, the Allies issued the Potsdam Declaration, demanding unconditional surrender, warning the alternative would be Japan’s “prompt and utter destruction.” The Japanese didn’t reply. Was that arrogance or did the top leaders just want time to craft a response? It was time they didn’t have.

President Harry S. Truman already had issued the order to use the bombs, in part to strengthen our post-war negotiating stance with the USSR.

A different rationale was presented to the American public. We were told the alternative to the bomb meant invading the Japanese homeland, costing the lives of a million or more U.S. soldiers, sailors and Marines.

My father was at that moment a Marine in the Philippines. No doubt he would have taken part in the invasion. Would he have made it home? Four of my uncles were also serving in the Pacific theater. Other relatives were aboard ships steaming to Japan.

Years later my uncle Fred cut the Gordian Knot this way, “Harry Truman saved my life.”

Still, we’ll be well served if Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” rekindles debate about the morality of what was done. Today, though, we face a more immediate nuclear question as Vladimir Putin threatens the use of so-called tactical nukes against Ukraine. In a war of his own making, however, ethical issues as well as legal ones are much clearer, and images of the aftermath of a nuclear strike would spread virally, searing the conscience of a world aghast.

It’s something the Russian leader, already facing arrest for war crimes, should weigh carefully.

Surely there are already enough human bones to be gathered.