Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will not gavel into session Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial until Sept. 5, but make no mistake: Testimony is already underway.

Paxton’s allies work through a political action committee called Defend Texas Liberty created by Texas’s most far-right GOP donors. The PAC began providing critical evidence last month by giving Patrick, the impeachment trial’s judge, a $1 million donation and a $2 million loan for his campaign fund.

Everyone knows, after all, nothing speaks louder than the Yankee dollar.

It’s unclear whether oilmen Tim Dunn and Ferris Wilks who fund Defend Texas Liberty want to reward the lite guv for his work during the just-ended legislative session or are funding his future endeavors. But it’s meaningful that Patrick is not expected to run again until 2026 and will decide Paxton’s fate in the fall.

Neither do we know how anyone involved in the case feels about the massive campaign contributions. Just hours before the Texas Tribune made the revelation, Patrick issued a gag order silencing the attorneys working for both sides. So no one can ask Patrick to recuse himself.

Meanwhile, Defend Texas Liberty is continuing to influence the jury made up of Texas senators. The PAC, led by former statehouse enfant terrible Jonathan Stickland, paid social media manipulator Influencable $18,000 for unspecified services.

Influenceable pays trolls on Twitter and other social media sites to promote favorable messages and create a swarm of support or opposition to specific topics. If you follow the #txlege tag on Twitter, you’ve likely marveled at the support for Paxton. Cat’s paw strategies are difficult to trace.

Paxton’s allies have two strategies for keeping their man in office. Worst-case victory is the trial goes forward, but 12 of 19 Republican senators vote to acquit. But that’s a risky bet.

Their best strategy is a motion to dismiss the case on the first day. Supreme Court precedent says that in some situations, courts may not impeach an elected official for something that happened before the last election. Paxton’s allies are trying to convince a simple majority of the Senate to accept this precedent and dismiss the impeachment before the evidence is revealed.

Frankly, this is the most likely outcome after Patrick accepted Defend Texas Liberty’s public donation. He’s sending a clear message that voters will not hold Republicans responsible for the dismissal in 2026.

Texans should remember, though, we’re talking about the state’s top law enforcement officer. Imagine what will happen to justice in Texas when he returns to office.