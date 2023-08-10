As fall approaches, memories of going back to school fill my mind. In the 1940s-‘50s, there were no school supplies lists in local chain stores because there were few supplies required and there were no chain stores in our town.

A Big Chief tablet, a yellow pencil, a small protractor, and a new box of crayons filled our needs.

But there was no lack of excitement to return to school and see your friends and know that it was time to get to work again diagramming sentences, taking spelling tests, learning the multiplication tables, having a scripture read over the “loud speaker,” and saying the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag … and to the nation for which it stands.

The questions of how to help each generation of Americans become “good” and “productive” citizens were always major concerns of American education, in the 1940s, just as they were in the 1640s when the Puritans in Massachusetts passed the Old Deluder Satan Act, and as they were in the 1840s, when Horace Mann and others created the “Common Schools” for the “Children of the Republic,” and as they are today when we see school boards battling with parents and politicians over the proper curriculum.

We have gone through many transitions since the creation of public education in this country, as Lawrence Cremin pointed out in 1961 in “The Transformation of the School: Progressivism in American Education, 1876–1957.”

And there is a long list of distinguished educators who have contributed to the attempt to understand what American education has been and should be, from Bernard Bailyn’s “Education in the Forming of American Society” to W. D. Hirsch’s “The Schools We Need” to what Hochschild and Scovronick called “The American Dream and the Public Schools” in 2004, to those still being written today.

But no one has done more than Horace Mann to articulate the problems facing American education which continue to be major concerns for those who support public education today. How to finance public education and how to educate the flood of immigrants were only two of the issues he faced.

Having given up a promising career in political office, Mann became the secretary to the Board of Education in Massachusetts and in that largely symbolic office, he wrote 12 Reports on Education each year he served. All of these reports offer great wisdom and insight into the challenges he faced in creating the “Common Schools” in Massachusetts, which became the model for public education in the nation.

None is more timely today than his final report, written in 1848. In this report he responds to the educational, political and religious charges that he was taking God out of the curriculum and that he is not supporting the values of the residents of Massachusetts.

He begins by asserting that “the Common School, improved and energized as it can easily be, may become the most effective and benignant of all the forces of civilization.”

His first concern is for teaching the great “laws of God” for human physiology and hygiene, making these “the common inheritance of all.” These laws “embrace all cases where excesses, indiscretions or exposures, may induce disease; or where exercise, temperance, cleanliness and pure air may avert it.”

He then turns to Intellectual Education As A Means of Removing Poverty, and Securing Abundance — concerns that today would be called Equity.

“According to the European theory, men are divided into classes — some to toil and earn, others to seize and enjoy. According to the Massachusetts theory, all are to have an equal chance of earning, and equal security in the enjoyment of what they earn.”

He suggests that, for many reformers, the view is that some are poor because others are rich, thus they work to redistribute the existing property or wealth. Mann suggests, however, that “the beneficent power of education …creates new treasures … not before possessed or dreamed of by anyone.”

In America, “Education … beyond all other devices of human origin, is the great equalizer of the conditions of men, the balance wheel of social machinery.”

Regarding political education, he speaks of the need for “general intelligence.” He reminds his readers that in a republican government, “legislators are a mirror reflecting the moral countenance of the constituents … but the establishment of a republican government without … efficient means for the universal education of the people, is the most rash and fool-hardy experiment ever tried by man. … Woe to the Republic that rests upon no better foundations than ignorance, selfishness and passion.”

He states that if the future obligations of the “children of the Republic,” had been better understood, “would the Patriot have had to mourn where the voter, not being able to accomplish his purpose by voting, has proceeded to accomplish it by violence … where agreeing with his fellow citizens to use the machinery of the ballot, he makes a tacit reservation, that if that machinery does not move according to his pleasure, he will wrest or break it.”

Finally, he warns that “if the tempest of political strife were to be let loose upon our Common Schools, they would be overwhelmed with sudden ruin” … thus reminding us that “it may be an easy thing to make a Republic, but it is a very laborious thing to make republicans.”

So here’s to the beginning of another school year and to those who have committed to the challenging task of educating “the Children of the Republic.” May you find this “laborious” work to be a rewarding labor of love.

Thank you for your service to our children, our communities, our country and our world.