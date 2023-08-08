Gov. Greg Abbott has placed a 1,000-foot barrier of orange buoys in the middle of the Rio Grande between Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass.

He has also had several miles of barbed-wire placed on the Eagle Pass riverbanks, and, moreover, many barbed wire-wrapped barrels placed in the deeper parts of the river.

Abbott argues that these will put a stop to illegal border crossings and will reduce the numbers of undocumented migrants in Texas. But they won’t work.

Eagle Pass was targeted for these barriers because it is now the top entry point of migrants coming into the U.S. after crossing the Rio Grande.

First, Abbott’s barrier and placements are illegal. The U.S. government, not Texas, has the authority to regulate the flow of the river. Texas has been instructed to apply for permits. Abbott has not done so. More than one week ago the Department of Justice sued Abbott and Texas for their placements.

Second, Abbott’s buoy and barbed-wire barriers are very cruel ways for stopping undocumented migrants from entering Texas. The 1,000-foot buoy barrier in the river will result in serious injury, including drowning. Also, the razor wire-wrapped barriers in the deep sections of the river further increase the risk of drownings as migrants venture into deeper waters. Moreover, if migrants are injured when crossing the river, the miles of barbed wire on the Texas shores make it difficult for officials to assist them.

Third, and most importantly, border barriers do not work. Extensive research conducted by demographers has shown that barriers do not reduce the numbers of undocumented immigrants residing in the U.S. Indeed, they have the opposite effect; they increase their numbers.

These days there are more than11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S, with about 1.7 million of them in Texas.

Undocumented immigrants fall into two categories. Around two-ﬁfths of them, around 4.4 million, are visa overstayers. They entered the U.S. with legal passports and legal visas but either stayed past their visa expiration dates or violated the terms of their visas. Most ﬂew in legally from other continents and entered at major airports in Houston, Dallas and elsewhere. Abbott’s barriers aren’t high enough to keep them out.

The other category is EWIs, that is, persons who entered the U.S. without inspection. They entered without detection or used fraudulent documents. Eagle Pass is a major entry location for EWIs.

EWIs don’t take away jobs from U.S.-born Americans. The EWIs end up mainly doing work in “three Ds jobs,” i.e., the dirty, difficult, and dangerous (or demeaning) jobs that are shunned by local people. EWIs do not harm or suppress the employment or wages of local people.

Why won’t Abbott’s barrier walls, and other border walls, e.g., those erected by Donald Trump, keep out the EWIs?

Immigration to the U.S. is highly selective. Only the strongest and most advantaged attempt the crossing. Yes, border walls and barriers end up making the journey to the U.S. more dangerous, and, thus, some migrants will fail. But eventually most will succeed and will stay in the U.S.

Abbott’s barrier walls will cause the migrants to settle and to remain in Texas and not return to their homes in Central America and elsewhere. They will keep the migrants in, not out of, Texas.

Border walls have never worked in the U.S. or anywhere. China’s Great Wall is a wonderful example. The wall, actually a series of walls, didn’t work. The Mongols entered China despite the walls and ruled China in the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368). The Manchu entered China despite the walls and ruled China in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Indeed, virtually all the famous walls in the world, including the Walls of Jericho, Hadrian’s Wall, the Maginot Line, the Berlin Wall, and the Hungarian Border Wall, did not work.

Abbott has signed several bills setting aside $5.1 billion to secure the border. His 1,000-foot buoy barrier already has cost Texans more than $1 million dollars, and the several miles of barbed wire placements hundreds of thousands more. A more than $5-billion dollar-investment will not reduce the numbers of undocumented immigrants in Texas; it will end up keeping them in Texas.

Abbott’s buoy and barbed-wire barriers won’t work.