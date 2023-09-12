Our state is No. 1 in the race to ban books, according to Texas Monthly. It’s not something we should view with pride.

No trophies or ribbons are awarded the “winner,” nor is there a cash prize. Instead, we join the sordid ranks of governments, religions and others who’ve attempted over the years to dictate what others can and cannot read, see or hear. Their aim is to impose their values in place of an individual’s ability and responsibility to formulate his or her own opinions, judgments and decisions.

Although most of us would agree that certain sex-related topics should be off-limits to the very young, Texas lawmakers have gone way beyond that. PEN America says that between July, 2021, and late 2022, books were banned 1,229 times in Texas — far more than runner-up Florida.

Maybe that’s because some Texas legislators harbor odd notions of what subjects ought to be pulled from school library shelves. For example, according to the Dallas Observer, Matt Krause, formerly the 93rd District Texas House Representative, listed 850 novels he felt threatened young minds, including such salacious titles as Nancy Garden’s The Year They Burned the Books, John Irving’s The Cider House Rules, Louise Spilsbury’s Avoiding Bullies, and Jacqueline Longe’s The Gale Encyclopedia of Medicine.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law HB900, the deceptively titled “Reader Act,” imposing onerous requirements on vendors from whom public schools purchase books; an independent book store, for example. Under this law, The Mom & Pop Bookstore must read every book a school ever bought from it or might buy from it and assign a rating based on whether store personnel believe it to be sexually explicit or sexually “relevant” — whatever that might mean.

Apparently, mom and pop are expected to find time to read cover-to-cover everything from “The Cat in the Hat” to “A Tale of Two Cities,” then report on where they feel it ranks on the Richter Scale of Sexuality. Quite a task.

Then too, what if mom and pop find a book sexless, but Barnes and Noble proclaims it X-rated?

Sex, though, isn’t the only thing worrying our legislators. They also enacted SB3 to shield students from the discomfort of any class discussion of a “widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.” A teacher who dares bring up such an issue is required to do so “objectively and free from bias.”

Sounds reasonable on the surface, but is it? Teachers in one North Texas school district were informed that any discussion of the Holocaust had to provide an “opposing” perspective. One wonders what that might look like: A treatise on the humanitarian intent of “Arbeit Macht Frei?”

SB3 also mandates that each school district send a teacher and an administrator to a civics training program on how race and racism should be taught in schools. Maybe Texas could adopt the Florida model, which explains how slaves acquired valuable skills. Sure, skills such as illiteracy, cotton-picking, submitting to rape, being whipped and swinging by the neck from a tree.

Sadly, the self-appointed censors in our state House are merely the latest link in a long and dismal chain of efforts at thought control through banning books or its kissing cousin, burning them.

Way back in 212 BC, the Chinese Emperor ordered all the books in his kingdom burned. Hebrew books were burned across the Italian states in 1533 as part of the Inquisition. Around the same time, Cardinal Thomas Wolsey forbade importing Martin Luther’s books to England, while the pope favored a bonfire instead.

On May 10, 1933, a few years before they lit the ovens at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazis tossed thousands of books onto bonfires in university towns all across Germany. The U.S. Library Journal responded, proudly adopting the motto, “In America we do not burn books, we build libraries.”

In Texas, though, when the state took over Houston public schools this year, several libraries were converted to detention centers.

Historically, America has carried book banning to ridiculous extremes. Well into the 1950s, Boston led the effort, going so far as to ban an 1896 $5 bill that pictured partially nude allegorical figures.

Spreading beyond Boston, the Comstock Act banned all “obscene materials” from the U.S. mail, including any mention of birth control. “Comstockery” soon became synonymous with anti-intellectual puritanical priggishness.

In the final analysis, most book bans ultimately prove futile or even counter-productive. For years, a “Banned in Boston!” sticker on a book cover reliably supercharged sales.

Now that we’re leading the thought suppression sweepstakes, how long until we see books with DayGlo “Banned in Texas!” stickers?