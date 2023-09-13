Welcome to 2000 Oakwood, where splendor meets tranquility! Nestled on a sprawling 2.5-acre lot in the coveted neighborhood of Sandstone, this magnificent 6-bedroom, 3-full bathroom, & 2-half bathroom house presents an unparalleled opportunity. As you enter through the entry way, you'll be greeted by an elegant formal living room and formal dining room, wonderful for hosting gatherings and creating lasting memories. The heart of the home is a spacious kitchen, seamlessly flowing into a second living area and an adjacent office space. Indulge in the ultimate entertainment experience within the third living area, with a full bar and fantastic windows providing natural light. The spacious master bedroom features ample space for relaxation, separate his and her sides of the bathroom, and a large outdoor area, right off of the bedroom. The remaining bedrooms can be found on the 2nd floor with 2 full bathrooms. The spacious home offers large living areas throughout the house and multiple dining areas. Outside, the backyard beckons with its expansive deck area. The abundant space and seclusion of the backyard allow for endless possibilities, whether it's creating a tranquil garden retreat, hosting outdoors, or embracing a variety of relaxing activities. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to own a wonderful property that effortlessly combines luxurious living, spacious interiors, & a captivating natural setting. Schedule a tour today & experience the epitome of refined living!