Fuller is perfect for buyers who want lots of space it features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! The primary suite plus a guest suite is on the first floor, upstairs there are two very large bedrooms, a bathroom, a game room, and a bedroom with its own bathroom. This plan is wide open with a very large island kitchen featuring granite counters, decorative backsplash, a window over the sink, stainless steel GE appliances, and one of the largest walk-in pantries you will see! The primary suite features a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and dual vanities. Storage abounds with great under stair storage, a large laundry room, oversized garage, a large storage closet in the game room and SO MUCH MORE!