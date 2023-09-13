8.9 miles to Kyle Field! Pass through the private gated entrance and wind down the scenic drive; watch the view become more spectacular. Beyond the creek, you'll see an impressive brick home overlooking multiple stocked ponds. An inground pool & combined casita/barn are hidden around the back. This Mariott built home offers a timeless open concept floor plan filled with durable finishes and enchanting architectural elements. Step inside and you're welcomed with warmth and personality. You'll find earth tone colors, classic brick flooring, elegant wooden shutters, expansive rooms with scenic views and extensive molding and trim work. The kitchen is centrally located offering an island with prep sink, double ovens, wine cooler, ice machine & trash compactor. Almost every room has added shelving or cabinetry for additional storage. Relax in the screened sunroom; it's a perfect spot to read a good book or watch the wildlife from within. With 25 acres, the options are endless for outdoor enjoyment...entertain little ones on the splash deck in the pool or cast a line off the fishing pier into the pond. Extended family & friends will find the 920 SF casita fully functional w/a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom & washer/dryer. The pastures are cut and bailed for hay & currently provide an agricultural exemption. Inside the barn is a horse stall, storage/tack room & chicken coop. Additionally, there is a turnout for animals off the barn, a green house & well house for the water well.