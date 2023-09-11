Elevate your lifestyle in this meticulously maintained custom home! A grand entry, with expansive ceilings and crown molding, welcomes you and sets the stage for an extraordinary living experience. Entertain in style in the walk-in bar and elegant formal dining room and relax in the spacious living area anchored by an impressive stone fireplace. Unleash your culinary creativity in the gourmet kitchen, seamlessly connected to the breakfast & living areas. Chef-grade appliances, ample counter space and abundant cabinetry create a space that will delight even the most discerning cook. Retreat to the secluded primary suite, complete with soaking tub, double walk-in shower, enormous walk-in closets and convenient access to the laundry room. The main floor additionally houses 3 generously-sized guest bedrooms. The first bedroom features an en-suite bathroom & access to the gameroom while two more bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Soundproofing between the bedrooms and exterior common areas and solid core doors provide privacy and peaceful ambience throughout the home. Upstairs the massive room and bathroom offer limitless options for an additional living area, guest space, or both! The spacious backyard is a true oasis with a contemporary pool, convenient powder bathroom, outdoor kitchen, and fireplace. Engineered terracing and tiered-level seating overlook a serene wooded green space inviting you to enjoy a perfect blend of luxury & nature.