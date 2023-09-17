Stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the historical district of College Station. This 3,062 sq. ft. home was completely remodeled by Crowley Custom homes and will take your breath away with its rustic charm. Gorgeous hardwood floors, large living room, gourmet kitchen & beautifully updated bathrooms perfectly blend historic charm with every modern convenience. Chefs dream kitchen includes a breakfast area, large island, granite countertops & wet bar. Exquisite master suite features a pedestal bathtub, granite countertops, separate shower & walk-in closet. Other features include a 260 sq. ft. Casita not included in the square footage, enormous covered patio & amazing outdoor kitchen/living area wonderful for entertaining. Pictures were taken before current tenants moved in. Do not miss out on the opportunity to be close to Texas A&M, shopping, restaurants, and so much more!