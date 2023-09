Check out this hidden gem, located right in the heart of Bryan. Sitting on 2 Acres this estate showcases a one owner spanish inspired custom home which is over 4000+sq ft. Features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and an attached 1 bed 1 bath MIL suite located in the back of the home. This home provides not 1 but two open living areas and dining areas. Multiple metal storage buildings provided in the rear of the property.