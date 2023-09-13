Truly spectacular property and nature lover's dream on almost 20 acres yet only 8 minutes from Fitch/Hwy 30! With over 6000 SF of living space and more than 4600 SF of wrap around porches this property could be utilized for more than just a home - think bed-n-breakfast, spa resort, conference center, or wedding venue. The glorious great room is warm and welcoming with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and window views stretching almost to the top where stunning Cypress arched wood beams adorn the ceiling. The cook's dream kitchen boasts an array of stainless appliances including a Thermador 6 burner gas range and ice maker. Striking Quartzite curved eating bar, island, and French country cabinets culminate the overall design of the kitchen. Luxurious primary suite welcomes the natural light with French doors and a wall of windows leading you outdoors. Huge game/family room is an entertaining and versatile space featuring a lengthy bar with fridge, ice maker, wine rack and bar sink. Adjacent to the game room is a sound proofed media room with 119" media screen, projector unit, black out curtains and theater style seating. On the opposite side, four huge bedrooms each have their own door exiting outside to the wrap around porches. Between each pair of secondary bedrooms is a connecting bathroom with double vanities, toilet room and a separate shower room. Don't miss the detached office, workshop, huge bonus room, and massive Porte Cochere!