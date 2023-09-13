Welcome to this exquisite home nestled on 1.5 acres of land adorned with MAJESTIC trees that provide both PRIVACY and a SERENE natural ambiance. Located in the coveted King Oaks subdivision, this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home offers a harmonious blend of nature and unique craftsmanship. As you step inside, you'll be captivated by the meticulous attention to detail evident throughout the home. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living spaces, creating an inviting and spacious atmosphere for both everyday living and entertaining. Plenty of space to spread out with OVER 4100 square feet of living space! The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream featuring an induction cooktop (plumbed for gas), quartz counters, custom cabinetry, double ovens, formal dining and breakfast room. The adjoining screened in patio area offers panoramic views of the lush surroundings, making life here in the country a truly immersive experience. Master suite features a sunroom/study with gorgeous picture windows. Also featured is a bonus unfinished area not counted in square footage that would make an excellent storage, game or media room, gym, or safe room. Energy features: spray foam insulation, heat pump HVAC, tankless water heater, water softener, and central vacuum system. Located within a highly sought-after King Oaks subdivision, you'll benefit from the amenities and sense of community that this neighborhood provides!