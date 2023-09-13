Beautiful custom home located on a lightly wooded 3 quarter of an acre lot on the 9th fairway of the Pebble Creek Golf Course offering stunning panoramic golf course views. A shaded pathway over a footbridge leads to an attractive two story Austin Stone home with a metal roof and a large covered front porch. Upon entry you are greeted with extensive custom wood moldings and floors that open up to a formal dining room and one of the home's three large living areas. The huge family room has ample natural lighting and a soaring vaulted ceiling with wood beams and opens to the fully equipped chef's island kitchen with double ovens, gas cook top, granite counter tops, large walk in pantry and a breakfast area with a large frameless glass bay window with water views. The large master suite is on the first floor and boasts a large walk in shower, double sinks and a large walk in closet. The first floor also offers an additional bedroom with built-ins, full bathroom and a separate study with built in book shelves. The second floor features the third living area and two additional bedrooms and two bathrooms. All bedrooms have oversized closets great for extra storage. The laundry room has a utility sink as well as space for a second fridge or freezer and plenty of cabinet and counter-top space. Enjoy a nice sunset on the large covered back patio or raised private deck encircled by mature trees. Close to shopping, top schools, restaurants and Pebble Creek Club.