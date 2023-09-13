Looking for ample space AND a pool at an amazing value is Pebble Creek? Tired of looking into your neighbor's back yard? Then THIS is the home for YOU! This home lives large with nearly 5,000 sq ft of living space and it's situated on a HUGE lot with no back neighbor...other than a lake and golf course! You'll be hard pressed to find a backyard as impressive as this one with its pool, spa, and expansive covered patio with outdoor kitchen! Make sure to ask about the MASSIVE secret storage area! Roof recently replaced as well. You cannot beat the price or the location! Schedule your private showing TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $925,000
