Welcome home to Pebble Creek! This magnificent 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bathroom home is situated on a stunning golf course with breathtaking views of the fairways and water. Enjoy the sunsets from your large shaded patio or outdoor deck and take in the scenery. Inside you will find an open floor plan, oversized kitchen, 3 living areas and 2 eating areas -- nice for entertaining family and friends! With plenty of room, almost 4,300 sq. feet, everyone can spread out and enjoy the serene setting! You won't want to miss out on this dream home opportunity.