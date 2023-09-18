$7,500 for the buyer to use towards closing costs, interest rate reduction, or additional price reduction. Popular Fulton floor plan is a 4 Bedroom 3 full bath that features a huge kitchen and walk-in pantry. This 3-way split plan has tons of windows flooding the rooms with natural light. It has many upgrades including tile throughout the main and all wet areas, stainless appliances, granite counters, full blinds are included, a Carrier HVAC system, farmhouse exterior styled siding, and an industry-leading warranty program. Finished Pictures are of a completed house with the same floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $356,800
