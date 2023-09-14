Come live in the golf course community of Pebble Creek Subdivision! This home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and sits on an oversized lot. The home features an office, formal dining room and a large living room perfect for entertaining! The living room also offers a gas fireplace and lots of built-ins! The kitchen has a large island, a great pantry and a gas stove. A breakfast area is also located just off of the kitchen area. House is in the process of being repainted and cleaned out. Can be ready for immediate move in. Mgt. requires a minimum of a 12 month lease! Zoned for CSISD.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,950
