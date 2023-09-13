Breathtaking 20.18 acre Estate located in South College Station! Experience serenity as you turn down the path to this stunning two story home nestled next to an amazing expansive pond. The home features a fabulous floor plan that was designed for exceptional 360 views of the sprawling property. The living room is stunning with floor-to-ceiling windows providing amazing views of the backyard, a custom stone fireplace that centers the room & fantastic custom built-ins. The kitchen has stunning granite countertops, large eating bar, double ovens, wine cellar, and a breakfast area & dining room right off of the kitchen. Find yourself relaxing in the family room that has a bar area and French doors, making it wonderful for entertaining. The spacious master bedroom downstairs has a beautiful bathroom with double sinks, walk-in shower, two large walk-in closets & access to the laundry room. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms, & a fantastic game room! Downstairs there is a private study off the master wing & a great exercise room. The beauty transcends to the outside with a fantastic tiered pool that is like an oasis with plunge area, full slide, & breathtaking views of the gorgeous pond in the backyard. This amazing property is complete with multiple walking trails, large climate controlled workshop, greenhouse, garden & an abundance of wildlife. This is a unique opportunity to own an acreage Estate within College Station city limits!