Breathtaking 20.18 acre Estate located in South College Station! Experience serenity as you turn down the path to this stunning two story home. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows providing amazing views of the backyard, custom stone fireplace & fantastic built-ins. The kitchen has granite countertops, eating bar & double ovens, wine cellar, & a breakfast area & dining room right off of the kitchen. The family room has a bar area and French doors, making it wonderful for entertaining. The spacious master bedroom has a beautiful bathroom with double sinks, walk-in shower, & 2 large walk-in closets. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, & a fantastic game room! Downstairs there is a private study & workout room. Outside find a resort style pool with plunge area, full slide, & breathtaking views of the gorgeous pond. The property has multiple walking trails, climate controlled workshop, greenhouse, garden, abundance of wildlife & so much more!