This four bedroom, two bathroom in Edelweiss Gardens is spacious, updated, and ready for move in today! The large yard is filled with shade trees on this cul-de-sac, and the screened in porch will make you enjoy these summer nights even more. The home has an updated kitchen with cultured marble countertops, a formal dining room, breakfast room, laundry room, two car garage, and gas fireplace. The primary bedroom connects to a spacious bathroom with his and hers closets, standing tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity. The bedroom also has access to the screened porch. The three additional bedrooms all have large closets as well with built in shelving, maximizing storage. The only carpet in the entire house is in the large primary bedroom's closets. There are Lutron light switches in the master bedroom, master bathroom, living room, and one guest bedroom. Located only a mile from College Station High School!