Charming brick home in Dove Crossing! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a nice open floor plan with spacious rooms. Vinyl plank flooring throughout spacious common areas. Nice tile flooring in the bathrooms along with upgraded bath fixtures. Kitchen showcases lovely granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and comes with a fridge! This home is just a short drive to Texas A&M, schools, area parks, and shopping. No smoking allowed!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,150
