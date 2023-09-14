AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Wonderful condo located in a gated community, on the A&M bus route and near shopping centers and restaurants. In close proximity to Wolf Pen Creek Park. Spacious bedrooms, each with its own private bath and walk-in closet. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops, eating bar, and pantry. Washer/dryer included! Fenced yard with a small patio. The community amenities include a swimming pool, 2 hot tubs, workout facilities, and a clubhouse for your enjoyment.