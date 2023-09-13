Welcome to your dream home in the picturesque community of Indian Lakes! Situated 1.3-acre lot (the lot extends well past the fencing!), this stunning two-story residence boasts an abundance of space, 4340 square feet, & amenities: from custom cabinetry to 2 tankless hot water heaters, to a man cave with a theatre, making it the perfect haven for your family's needs and entertainment desires. You will find 4 bedrooms 3.2 bathrooms, a study, game room, bonus room & man cave (with a theater & bar!) The detached man cave is a true highlight, where you can retreat for relaxation and entertainment. Complete with a bar and a theatre screen & half bathroom, it's an entertainer's delight. Hosting movie nights, sports events, or simply enjoying your favorite shows will become an unforgettable experience. This home is more than just a place to live; it's an opportunity to create lasting memories and embrace the lifestyle you've always envisioned. Schedule a showing today and let your dreams become a reality! *Schools: Forest Ridge, Pecan Trails, Wellborn Middle & CSHS