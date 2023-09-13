Located in the heart of Nantucket the home sits on a heavily wooded 3.51 acre lot. The backyard is great for entertaining. The spacious pool has several seating areas, room for water volleyball, etc. Enjoy a relaxing evening under the open porch covered sitting area and building. A large cabana with decorative lights cover the hot tub area. There is an unfinished apartment above the garage that gives extra space when you need more room. The home features a master bedroom downstairs with windows overlooking the backyard. The master bath has a large tub, separate shower and two vanities. There is a half bath downstairs. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms (one with its own bathroom & the other two with a Jack & Jill bathroom), and a half bath. Enjoy the large game room upstairs complete with fireplace and builtins. The kitchen has a large island and plenty of cabinets and counterspace and opens to a large dining area. The study has lots of beautiful wood shelves and details. Inviting family room overlooks the backyard and has builtins and a fireplace. Extra room upfront can be used for dining room, music room or an extra space for whatever.