Introducing 502 Kerry Street, a rare piece of Texas A&M history and the City of College Station Historic Home #2! This craftsman bungalow is one of only a handful of remaining "Campus Houses" built by the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas between the late 1800s and 1930. At the turn of the 20th Century, the AMC College needed housing for faculty and staff since the closest town was Bryan and no easily traversable roadway was present for commuting to the campus. These "Campus Houses" were built for the ease and convenience of College employees. This rare residence was built by the College in 1923 and remained on the campus until the AMC Board of Directors voted in 1938 to move the "campus houses" to the adjacent new subdivision of College Park. 502 Kerry was transported to its current location from its place between Guion Hall and the College Station "Depot" in 1948. At that time, it was privately sold by the College and has been a privately owned residence since. This bungalow still boasts many of its original interior and exterior attributes including exterior siding, wood windows, exterior eave details, hardwood floors, millwork, some cabinetry and many other small details. The remarkable historic property was renovated in recent years to merge its original charm with modern conveniences. This 1/3 acre lot only one block from campus is shaded by mature large trees and boasts ample parking for gameday entertaining. Do not miss this rare gem!