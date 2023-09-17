The Cutest Little Horse Property in Texas! Located in the heart of the Brazos Valley, 30 minutes to BCS, 50 minutes to Taylor, and 1 hour to Austin. This property features a 3 bedroom, 1 bath farmhouse with a detached apartment with 1 bed and 1 bath and a spacious 1 car garage. The home has been recently remodeled, giving it that rustic Texas touch and has a beautiful yard space, shaded with large oaks and multiple pecan trees. A new 36' X 60' metal HORSE BARN was added in 2021 featuring 6 pipe horse stalls and runs, along with a feed room and covered parking for your horse trailer, tractors, etc. Along with the horse amenities is a large 100' X 150' RIDING ARENA, easy to maintain in the highly sought after sandy loam soil. The pastures are perfect for grazing and bailing hay, thick with fertilized coastal grass (In 2022 land produced 160 square bails). AG EXEMPT and Don't forget the STOCKED POND, loaded down with catfish! Enjoy a peaceful Texas night in the country on the covered patio watching the animals graze. This one has it ALL! Come see it TODAY, before it's gone!