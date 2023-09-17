Welcome to 737 S. Rosemary, nestled on 1.73 acres in desirable Beverly Estates. As you enter this beautifully maintained home, the welcoming ambiance invites you to step back in time. An oversized living area, centered around a gas fireplace, provides endless opportunities for creating new memories with loved ones, while the adjacent sunroom is an ideal retreat for conversation and relaxation. The beautiful kitchen and charming breakfast area are filled with abundant natural light and open to the formal dining room and foyer. Retreat to a generously-sized primary bedroom with plentiful windows overlooking the manicured lot and complemented by a primary bathroom featuring a walk-in shower. Two spacious guest bedrooms are located on the southwest side of the home and share an updated bathroom, while the 4th bedroom or guest suite is located on the northeast side of the home and features a kitchenette, ensuite bath and large closets. This suite may be accessed via private entrance or from the kitchen and breakfast area via a second sunroom. A study, complete with built-in cabinets and shelving offers a peaceful research or workspace. Step outside onto the covered patio and spacious deck to enjoy the serene nature of the enormous backyard. This home features an attached garage with fully decked attic with stairway access and a detached 3-car garage with additional storage.