Beautiful one story with a pool situated on a large corner cul-de-sac lot. Open-concept living, 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The kitchen boasts abundant cabinet space, quartz countertops, upgraded backsplash & a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the family room that has a cozy fireplace. Spacious primary suite with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual-sink vanity & walk-in closet. Additional features & upgrades include extensive hardwood flooring, fresh interior & exterior paint, new quartz countertops, updated light fixtures & hardware, new carpet in the guest bedrooms, new storm doors & more. 2 car attached garage. Great backyard with a pool (pool cover included), raised patio & flagstone patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $415,000
