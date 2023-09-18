Our popular Newport plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. We love the connection of the laundry room to the Primary Bathroom! Large closets, soaring ceilings and tons of windows set this open floorplan apart from the competition. It’s on a great lot that backs up to a dedicated greenspace. You'll love the designer colors, the granite counters, stainless steel appliances and all the included features like 2" faux blinds, full landscaping pack and so much more. The finished pictures are of a similar model, the last few pictures show interior and exterior color choices of the actual house.